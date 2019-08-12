PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its environmental education programs starting Aug. 15.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Walk When the Moon is Full: 8:30 p.m. — Beach House area
Take a moon walk without leaving the planet. Or simply, take a walk in the moonlight. We will hike a short section of the Beaver Dam Trail and explore our night senses.
Friday, Aug. 16
DiscoverE: Hide-N-Seekers: 2 p.m. — Environmental Education Classroom
Age Requirement: 4-5 years-old
Join us as we discover our senses and learn about wildlife and how they use their senses to survive in nature. Games, crafts, and other activities are a part of this summer-long program series. Check at the park office for more info.
Little Creatures Who Run the World — Ants: 8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
From vast underground caverns, working class armies pour forth to defend their highly structured communal way of life. Feudal societies in the Middle Ages? No... they’re ants.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Monarch Search: 3 p.m. — outside park office
We will go looking for all life stages of Monarch Butterflies. Involves a short walk to search them out.
On the Wings of the Monarch: 8 p.m. — Campground Amphitheater
This in-depth look at the monarch butterfly’s fascinating life cycle, its habitats, and its North American migration will amaze you. Take a journey with us … on the wings of the monarch.
Friday, August 23
DiscoverE: Outdoor Explorers: 3 p.m. — Environmental Education Classroom
Age Requirement: 6-8 years-old
Join us as we learn about some of the incredibly interesting animals that inhabit our Earth, and especially Pennsylvania. Games, crafts, and other activities are a part of this summer-long program series.
Super Hummingbirds: 8 p.m. — Campground Amphitheater
Speed is their middle name. They possess super powers allowing them to fly backwards, upside-down, and float in mid-air. They are the smallest, most brilliant birds on Earth.
Saturday, Aug. 24
An Original DUCKumentary: 8 p.m. — Campground Amphitheater
Ducks are true originals. They waddle, glide, dive, and dabble. Their feathers shimmer with dazzling hues, brilliant iridescence, and come in every color of the rainbow. Learn more about some of the most fantastic of their 120 different species.
- You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events”.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.