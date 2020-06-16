PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its environmental education programing for June 19-21.
Friday, June 19
Matchless Fire, 7:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
Learn how folks started fires before matches or lighters. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and fire by compression will all be explored.
Saturday, June 20
Birds of a Feather..., 9 a.m., outside CCC Museum
If you’re interested in seeing and learning about the variety of birds in the park, join our flock as we take a short stroll to see what is active this morning. Please bring your own binoculars and field guides.
Natural Symbols of Pennsylvania, 2 p.m., hill near boat rental
Pennsylvania has tremendous biodiversity and the natural symbols that represent the state are just as diverse. Learn more about the official natural symbols of Penn’s Woods and the uniqueness that makes them great representations of the Keystone State.
Social Distancing — Animals Did It First, 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
Animals have been social distancing for a long time. Learn the why, and the how of these behaviors. Then watch for these behaviors when you are watching wildlife in the park.
Sunday, June 21
Tea and Talk, 7 p.m., Beach House back steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is whatever interests you about the environment. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been a summer tradition for over 25 years.
Note to visitors attending educational and interpretive programs at the park: Program attendees are advised that they must have face masks in their possession, social distancing will be required during the program, and attendance will be limited. You cooperation is appreciated.
You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.