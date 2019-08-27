PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its environmental program schedule for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Friday, Aug. 30Toasted Marshmallow Day and Night Sky: 8 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
Today is National Toasted Marshmallow Day! Sticks, marshmallows, and fire will be provided – all you need to bring is your toasting techniques! We will also take a look at the night sky from the Campground Amphitheater – a somewhat limited view of the sky, but hey – it is a new moon (good star viewing).
Saturday, Aug. 31Log Drive: 3 p.m. – Beach
In the days before log trucks and skidders, how did folks move timber to the sawmills? Water. Come to the beach and bring along your beach buckets to help with this scale model log drive.
Echoes Through Penn’s Woods – Timber and Coal: 8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
What was Pennsylvania like 100 years ago? This area specifically. Take a journey back in time to discover what influences have shaped our local area today. Short walk and video.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Annual Woodhick Games
Lumberjack Skills Demonstrations with PA Professional Lumberjacks
Noon and 4 p.m. –Woodhick Games Field
Many specialized skills made woodhicks valuable in the forest. Their hard work and skills were put to the test each day as they faced one of the most dangerous jobs of their time. Today, the stakes aren’t quite as high, but the skill level is. Watch as members of the PA Professional Lumberjack Organization demonstrate their skills and explain how what they do was useful to the earlier woodhicks in the forests.
2019 Woodhick Games: 1 to 5 p.m. – Woodhick Games Field
Register for free at the table in the grove above the Cabin Road (look for the banner) so that you can participate in the Woodhick Games. Then, test your traditional woodhick skills against other amateur woodhicks in six different events: log rollin’, cross-cut sawin’, seed spittin’, ’shoe pitchin’, doo-doo droppin’, and hatchet throwin’. Best score will win you an event; best overall score in your division will give you the coveted title of Woodhick or Woodchick of the Year. There’s a junior division for those 12 and under. Note: If you win an individual event, or one of the Woodhick of the Year divisions, you MUST be at the Woodhick Awards program at 6 p.m. to receive your prize(s).
Arrival of Smokey Bear: 1 p.m. – Woodhick Games Field
Smokey Bear will be in the park for a while to greet the competitors, their families, and other park visitors. Be sure to say hello.
Woodhick Camp Demonstrations: 1 to 5 p.m. –Woodhick Games Field
Watch the blacksmith as he shows off his skills with iron. Other woodhicks will be demonstrating the skills used in the woods and along the waters. Look for the tools-of-the-time display, the camp cook’s tent, and try the traditional bean-hole beans.
Log Birling Demonstration: 5 p.m. – Lake Shore, below the Woodhick Games Field
When driving logs downriver, balance was a skill you must possess, or face deadly consequences. The stakes aren’t as high, but bragging rights are on the line when woodhicks face off in the sport of birling. Come watch and cheer them on.
2019 Woodhick Awards: 6 p.m. – Woodhick Games Field
The competitors have given it their all, now it’s time to reward them. The winners of each event will be awarded their prizes; however, winners must be present to receive their treasures. Then, we will crown the 2019 Woodhick, Woodchick, Jr. Woodhick, and Jr. Woodchick of the Year. Come congratulate all of the winners.
