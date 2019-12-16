New park office, Environmental Learning Center dedicated at Bald Eagle State Park

HOWARD — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined Bureau of State Parks officials and others recently in dedicating a new office and environmental learning center at Bald Eagle State Park. She also addressed how Restore Pennsylvania could help address infrastructure needs in state parks and forests throughout Pennsylvania.
“With dedicated staff and buildings like these, our Pennsylvania state park system has become a national leader in environmental education,” Dunn said. “Development and expansion of these efforts require multi-pronged, concerted efforts to succeed. They also need the sustained financing that only Restore Pennsylvania can provide.”
Restore Pennsylvania is a statewide plan to aggressively address the commonwealth’s vital infrastructure needs. Funded through a commonsense severance tax, Restore Pennsylvania is the only plan that will help make Pennsylvania a leader in the 21st century.
Complementing the park’s 5,900 acres and 1,730-acre lake, the new office will help modernize and improve service to campers, boaters, and other visitors. The new learning center serves as the cornerstone of Bald Eagle’s year-round environmental education and interpretive programs, including guided walks, curriculum-based outdoor investigations, and hands-on environmental activities.
“The new park office and environmental learning center at Bald Eagle State Park will serve to consolidate both park operations and environmental education opportunities under one roof in a new, modern facility that hosts countless meetings, trainings, and learning experiences throughout the year,” said Bald Eagle State Park Manager Michael S. Winters. “Although new learning exhibits are not yet present in the new facility, the process is well underway to add these features with an expected installation date before Memorial Day 2020.”
The park manager noted the new facility consolidates park functions into one site that includes two meeting room spaces, and places all administration, public contact, law enforcement, and environmental education under one roof.
Bald Eagle State Park is situated at the southern gateway to the Pennsylvania Wilds regionOpens In A New Window, comprised of 2 million acres of public land, 50 state game lands, 29 state parks, eight state forests, and many other natural features.