HARRISBURG — The deer hunters who most consistently fill tags year to year know their woods.
They know what food sources are available and where they are, they know the location of whitetail bedding areas, they know the travel routes deer use to go from one place to another and they know the pinch points where they might intercept them.
This year, more hunters than in the past also need to know whether their woods fall within the boundaries of a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area, or DMA.
A newly updated map available from the Pennsylvania Game Commission offers that answer, along with a wealth of other information. The interactive mapOpens In A New Window – available at bit.ly/PGC-CWDMap – shows not only DMA boundaries, but the location of head-collection bins, high-risk parts dumpsters, cooperating deer processors and taxidermists, and CWD DMAP units.
“It’s critical we try to contain CWD as much as possible to those areas where it already exists,” said Andrea Korman, Game Commission CWD biologist. “That’s the purpose of DMAs.
“And hunters are our first line of defense. They’re the ones who, by knowing where they are and following DMA guidelines, keep disease from spreading and further impacting our deer and deer hunting heritage.”
There are three Disease Management Areas in Pennsylvania. That’s the same as last hunting season.
What’s new is that all three DMAs are now larger than they were a year ago. Because of new detections of CWD-positive deer in new places, Disease Management Area 2 in southcentral Pennsylvania expanded to the north and west, while DMAs 3 and 4, in the northwest and southeast respectively, each expanded southward.
As in the past, specific rules meant to limit the spread and prevalence of CWD apply in each DMA. It’s illegal to use or possess natural urine-based attractants within Disease Management Areas, for example. Feeding deer is also prohibited.
Hunters who kill a deer in a DMA can’t take high-risk parts – including the head, spinal cord/backbone, spleen, skull plate with attached antler, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present and more – beyond its boundaries.
What they can do is take deer harvested within a DMA to any processor or taxidermist located inside its boundaries, or to a cooperating processor or taxidermist identified on the interactive map.
A downloadable and printable listing of those cooperating processors and taxidermists is also available at http://bit.ly/wherecanitakemydeerPGCOpens In A New Window.
The map also specifies the location of collection bins, where hunters who harvest a deer within a DMA can take its head to have it tested for CWD.