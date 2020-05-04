FRENCHVILLE — The Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association Children’s Spring Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday, May 9, will not be held due to the current coronavirus situation. A decision to have or not to have the derby will be made at a later date.
A decision on to have/not to have Youth Field Day on June 6 will also be made in the near future.
The club has drive-thru food service only available at the present time from 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The menu can be viewed on the club’s website at www.mosqcreek.com and called in to the club at 263-4510. When picking up food drive-thru orders, a face mask must be worn at the time of pickup.