EMPORIUM — The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania, Inc. announced the opening of its Wayfinding Trail and Selfie Contest.
There are currently 11 signs stretching across the 15-county region. On June 1, the LHR Selfie Trail Contest officially began. Each entry gives the registrant a chance to win a $100, $50 or $25 visa card, and an LHR prize pack.
Families and individuals love taking photographs of themselves in areas of natural beauty and interest. But often it is almost impossible to find a steady location or to know where the best shot is. LHR has created a solution. Smiles and selfie sticks at the ready! Follow the totems around the LHR to complete the LHR Selfie Trail. We have picked out the most interesting attractions in each of our Counties so you can take sensational selfies to make your friends jealous. Use this online guide to find out more about the different locations. Post your best LHR selfies online and be sure to tag #lhrselfie.
Start at the point closest to you and follow the trail around the region, getting your photo with each sign and learning more about the lumber industry at the same time.
Register to be a part of the contest by visiting the website at this link: https://lumberheritage.org/visit/selfie-trail/. The contest rules and locations are listed here. We hope this trail will get you moving around the region fluidly to see the sights that are important to understating the role the lumber industry has played in the region and the impact it is still making to our economy and way of life.