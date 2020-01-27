HARRISBURG — Highlights from the recent Pennsylvania Game Commission meeting include:
RULES FOR DUAL-CARRY OF BOWS, MUZZLELOADERS COULD CHANGE
While carrying firearms generally is prohibited while bowhunting, archery deer hunters long have been permitted to carry muzzleloaders to hunt deer during times when the archery and muzzleloader deer seasons overlap.
A new proposal would allow archery deer hunters to carry muzzleloaders afield when an archery deer season overlaps with a muzzleloader bear season, as well.
Pennsylvania in 2019 implemented an October muzzleloader bear season, which overlapped with both the archery deer season and the October muzzleloader season for antlerless deer.
DEER-TAGGING REQUIREMENTS COULD CHANGEHUNTERS MIGHT GET MORE DMAP PERMITS PER PROPERTY
While there aren’t any limits on the total number of Deer Management Assistance Program permits a hunter may obtain, hunters long have been limited to purchasing just two DMAP permits for each individual DMAP property.
That limit soon could be changing.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today gave preliminary approval to a measure that would allow hunters to purchase up to four DMAP permits per DMAP property, except on certain properties where the Game Commission opts to retain the two-permit limit.
DMAP is a program that allows public and private landowners to better achieve their individual deer-management goals. DMAP permits are valid only on the properties for which they are issued. And a hunter can harvest one antlerless deer with each DMAP permit he or she obtains.
Hunters with multiple deer tags might soon be free of the restriction to tag the first deer they harvest before attempting to harvest a second.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today voted preliminarily to approve a measure that would make effective statewide the tagging requirements that currently apply in the state’s Special Regulations Areas, where hunters possessing multiple tags may attempt to fill them without first tagging a harvested deer.
MENTORED PROGRAMS COULD BECOME SIMPLER, MORE UNIFORM
Initially open only to youth under 12, Pennsylvania’s mentored hunting program has expanded incrementally in recent years to offer opportunities to unlicensed hunters of all ages.
Because the program is a tool to recruit new hunters, it only made sense to open it to everybody.
But phasing-in program eligibility for hunters of different ages has brought about a mix of different rules that can be confusing to follow – and actually might undermine the goal of hunter recruitment.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners started the process of simplifying the program and making it more uniform for hunters of all ages.
AGENCY TO EXAMINE LONGER DEER ARCHERY
In response to requests from hunters, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today directed agency wildlife-management staff to examine the potential biological impacts of extending the archery deer season to the start of the statewide general bear season.
There was extensive public testimony at the meeting in support of creating a longer archery season that would allow bowhunters to hunt deeper into the whitetail rut.