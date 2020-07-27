HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met on July 25 in an online format that was open for the public to follow live. It’s the second commissioners meeting to be held only online in compliance with state guidelines to minimize the effects of COVID-19.
Among meeting highlights was the adoption of a new CWD Response Plan that will guide the Game Commission in battling chronic wasting disease, which always is fatal to the deer and elk it infects and annually has expanded into new areas of Pennsylvania. The full news release on the CWD Response Plan is being issued separately and is available to view at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Other meeting highlights appear below.
E-bikes remain unlawful on game lands
A proposal to allow state game lands users to ride Class 1 and Class 2 electric bicycles in the same manner they can ride traditional bicycles now was voted down by the board.
The commissioners gave preliminary approval to the measure in January, but tabled it in April. The measure was rejected by a 5-3 vote, with Commissioners Stanley Knick, Brian Hoover and Timothy Layton voting in favor of permitting e-bikes on game lands.
While it remains unlawful to operate e-bikes on game lands, the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which is issued to hunters and furtakers at the time they buy their licenses, erroneously states on Page 16 that Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are permitted on game lands.
This is incorrect. All e-bikes continue to be prohibited everywhere on game lands, including on roads normally open to public travel. E-bikes cannot be used on game lands while hunting or trapping. The prohibition on their use will continue to be enforced.
Proposed deer and bear caliber requirements voted down
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has unanimously voted down a proposal that would have established 24-caliber as the minimum caliber for hunting deer and bear with centerfire rifles.
Commissioner Dennis Fredericks, who had asked for the proposal to be drafted, said the board received many comments from hunters opposed to prohibiting smaller-caliber centerfire rifles such as the .223 and .22-250 for big-game hunting, and that continuing to permit use of these could benefit the recruitment of young hunters, as well as the retention of aging hunters.
Fox asks for review of antlerless deer license application process
Near the close of the July 25 meeting, Commissioner Charles Fox, the board’s president, asked Game Commission staff to explore the potential for issuing antlerless deer licenses directly through the commission.
While the mail-in antlerless application process is mandated by state law, and changing it would require legislation, Fox asked staff to proactively explore the possible alternatives for application and award of licenses should the law permit changes.
Commissioner Fox noted that the commission has heard from hunters who would support revising the current system in favor of a more customer friendly process for applying for an antlerless license.