HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently gave final approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2021-22 license year.
Modifications adopted for the 2021-22 seasons include:
A statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Expanded Sunday hunting opportunity – The hunting Sundays during the archery deer and firearms bear seasons also would be open for other species (except migratory game birds and wild turkeys) that are in season on those dates. These expansions of Sunday opportunity are the only changes adopted for small game and furbearer seasons.
Moving up the start of the extended bear season to begin on the firearms deer opener and include Sunday, Nov. 28 in the WMUs where the season is open.
The closure of the fall turkey season in WMU 5A and reductions in season length for 14 other WMUs due to declining population trends. The recommendations are in accordance with Wild Turkey Management Plan guidelines to increase hen survival.
The extended (post-Christmas) antlerless firearms season that traditionally has been held in certain counties in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania will be held in all of WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D, given that antlerless harvests are evenly distributed throughout these WMUs regardless of firearms restrictions.
The antlerless designation was removed from the late elk season to provide the Game Commission the flexibility to issue antlered elk licenses for this season.
The commissioners also set the number of antlerless deer licenses to be allocated, as well as the number of elk licenses to be allocated for the coming license year.
The board voted to allocate 925,000 antlerless deer licenses statewide, which is down from the 932,000 licenses allocated for 2020-21. The move to allow concurrent hunting of antlered and antlerless deer statewide throughout the 14-day regular firearms season decreased the number of antlerless licenses available in many Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) while goals to maintain higher harvests in WMUs affected by chronic wasting disease (CWD) led to increased license allocations there.
Hunting licenses for 2021-22 go on sale in mid-June and become effective July 1. After hunters purchase a general hunting license, they may apply for antlerless deer licenses based on staggered timelines, which will be outlined in the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, to be given free to all license buyers.
The board also voted to issue 187 elk licenses (56 antlered, 131 antlerless) across three 2021-22 seasons. For the one-week general season to run Nov. 1-6, 32 antlered and 77 antlerless tags have been allocated. In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones, to run from Sept. 11-25, 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses are available. And there are 10 antlered and 39 antlerless licenses available for the Jan. 1-8 late season, which in previous years had been open only to antlerless elk hunting.
The elk license allocation has increased from 2020-21, when 164 elk licenses, 36 of them for bulls, were made available. Recent aerial surveys by the Game Commission detected increased numbers of bulls, resulting in an increase in the number of bull licenses. The majority of additional antlered elk tags being made available are in hunt zones where elk-human conflicts are highest.
All elk licenses will be awarded by lottery, and hunters must apply separately for all seasons they wish to be eligible to hunt. Each application costs $11.97, meaning a hunter can enter all three drawings for $35.91. Individuals can be drawn for a maximum of one elk license per license year.
CONCURRENT FIREARMS DEER SEASONS ADOPTED STATEWIDE
The Board of Game Commissioners adopted a slate of deer seasons for the 2021-22 license year. The regular firearms deer season, which begins on Saturday, Nov. 27, will allow statewide concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer throughout the season’s 14 days. The season includes a day of Sunday hunting on Sunday, Nov. 28. The season ends on Dec. 11.
In adopting a statewide concurrent season, the board noted allowing antlerless deer hunting throughout the season is not intended to increase the antlerless harvest. Deer populations are managed through the allocation of antlerless licenses. On average, one antlerless deer is harvested for every four antlerless deer licenses allocated.
In most WMUs, antlerless license allocations were decreased with the move from a seven-day to a 14-day concurrent season. But because deer-population objectives determine harvest goals, and therefore the allocation of antlerless licenses, the allocations are not decreasing everywhere. For example, in WMUs where the deer population is increasing, but the deer management plan goal is to stabilize the population, an increase in harvest is needed. As a result, the antlerless allocation has increased to achieve a higher harvest. In WMUs with chronic wasting disease (CWD), similar increases in allocation and harvest are necessary.
The board retained the antler restrictions that have been in place for adult and senior license holders since the 2011-12 seasons. It remains “three-up” on one side, not counting a brow tine, for the western Wildlife Management Units of 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 2D, and three points on one side in all other WMUs. Those exempt from these antler restrictions are mentored youth hunters, junior license holders, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle as a blind and resident active-duty military on leave.
FALL TURKEY SEASON CHANGES FINALIZED
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today adopted fall turkey seasons for 2021 and spring gobbler dates for 2022.
One change affecting all fall-turkey hunters is a vote by the board to prohibit the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles and handguns in the fall-turkey season. Season lengths also have been adjusted in many WMUs.
All recommendations on fall turkey season length are made in accordance with guidelines in the Game Commission’s Wild Turkey Management Plan.
The fall season in WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E will be one week (Oct. 30-Nov. 6).
In WMU 2B (shotgun and bow only), the season will run Oct. 30-Nov. 19, with a Thanksgiving season from Nov. 24-26.
In WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C, the season will be Oct. 30-Nov. 13.
In WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E, the season will be Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and Nov. 24-26.
In WMU 5B, the season will be from Nov. 2-4.
And in WMUs 5A, 5C and 5D, the season will be closed for fall hunting. WMU 5A had been open to fall turkey hunting in a limited season in previous years.
For the 2022 spring gobbler season, which will run from April 30-May 31, the board continued with legal hunting hours to reflect the following: from April 30-May 14, one-half hour before sunrise until noon; and from May 16-31, one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
The one-day Spring Gobbler Youth Hunt will be held on April 23, 2022, from one-half hour before sunrise until noon. All junior license holders and mentored hunters 16 and under can participate in this special half-day hunt, as well as the other spring season dates.