PENFIELD — Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen have postponed the 6th Annual Dave Long Memorial Kids Trout Fishing Derby scheduled Saturday, May 16.
The event was to be held at Parker Dam State Park for children ages 3 to 15. According to co-Chairman Frank Josefik, the event has been postponed due to the CORONA-19 pandemic situation. Josefik said the event will hopefully be rescheduled at a later date.
If the event is rescheduled, public announcements will be made. Anyone with questions can contact Josefik at 577-2194.