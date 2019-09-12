PATTON — Members of Clearfield Creek Watershed Association discussed several projects at their recent meeting held Aug. 20 at Prince Gallitzin State Park’s main office conference room. About 11 members were present.
The group is planning their last big cleanup of the year on Sept. 29 along state Route 53 and Clearfield Creek. There will also be a cleanup along state Route 36.
The organization will be represented at the upcoming Apple Cider Festival scheduled at Prince Gallitzin State Park’s Muskrat Beach 2. It was also reported that the group still has some pallet of beer fundraiser tickets left for sale. Contact a member to purchase tickets.
The grant application for the design and permitting of the Sand Springs project was mailed on Aug. 8. Additionally, it was reported that Growing Greener Grants will be open between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, and the group is hopeful they will receive funds as the group has in the past.
The group met on Aug. 27 to install two weirs on Brubaker Run. Water sampling will be done on WFW, Klondike, Little Laurel and Gibson before the end of September. The Ace Drilling site is to be checked and tested by the end of September.
In other business, it was reported that work on the CCWA brochure is still pending. A CCWA member attended an Aug. 8 meeting at the Dept. of Environmental Protection in Ebensburg to accept a grant check. It was also reported that the Cresson DEP Plant continues to have some operating problems including clarifier and pump issues.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17 in the Prince Gallitzin State Park main office conference room at 6:30 p.m. New members are welcome. More information can be obtained at www.clearfieldcreekwatershed.org.