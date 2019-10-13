PATTON — There were seven members present plus two visitors at the recent meeting of the Clearfield Creek Watershed Association. The meeting was held at the Prince Gallitzin State Park conference room located in the main office.
It was reported that the club secretary called Randy at Hawbaker’s concerning a potential site visit to the Ace drilling site prior to delivery of materials. He also reported that he is hoping to attend the legislative breakfast held Oct. 4 representing CCWA.
No new memberships were received this past month.
It was reported that only a couple books of pallet of beer tickets left for sale. They are going fast so please buy a few now to support CCWA.
All deposits were made and all expenses were paid this past month.
Different potential sources for grants were discussed.
Members were reminded that CCWA has one more cleanup on state Route 53 and Clearfield Creek on Sept. 29.
In old business, work on the brochure is still pending.
In new business, plans were made for the setup and the manning of the CCWA display at the Apple Cider festival.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the conference Room at Prince Gallitzin Park office at 6:30 p.m.