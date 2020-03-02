BELLEFONTE — With spring just around the corner, Centre County Conservation District is now accepting orders for the annual Tree Seedling Sale.
Proceeds from the sale are utilized to sponsor environmental education programs including the annual Centre County Envirothon and the Conservation Poster Contest. Seedling varieties include: Norway Spruce, White Spruce, American Red Pine, Eastern White Pine, Scotch Pine, Austrian Pine, River Birch, American Redbud, and Kousa Dogwood. Seedlings are sold in bundles of 10 & bundles of 100 bare-rooted seedlings.
Fruit tree varieties include: Apple tree package (one each for pollination) GoldRush and Liberty Apple; Pear tree package (one each for pollination) Bartlett and Harrow Sweet Pear; Stanley Plum; Redhaven Peach; and Hedelfingen Cherry. These fruit trees are bare root averaging four to six feet in height.
For an order form, visit the Centre County Conservation District website at http://centrecountypa.gov/conservation or call 355-6817.
Order forms and payment must be received before March 27.