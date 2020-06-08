PENFIELD — Central Counties’ Concerned Sportsmen’s Association was forced to cancel its 6th annual Dave Long Memorial Children’s Fishing on May 16 at Parker Dam State Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This event has been growing in number of children participating since it started in 2015. The community and especially the business community has always stepped up to the plate and supported this event.
CCCSA looks forward to 2021 and hopefully things will be different and the derby can continue next year. CCCSA decided that since the derby had to be canceled, it could still find a way to not only thank everyone but also more importantly offer the children the enjoyment that comes with fishing and the great outdoors.
The staff and management at Parker Dam have been supportive of the event; therefore CCCSA decided to stock Parker Dam on May 16, which would have been the derby day. Two stockings of trout from two cooperative fish nurseries — Susquehanna Valley Rod & Gun Club and Mount Lick Trout Nursery — both provided the trout, which amounted to about 900 trout being put into Parker Lake for the entire area to enjoy.
CCCSA cares about the community and the area, the children and Parker Dam State Park.
CCCSA is made up of the following clubs: Bald Eagle Sportsman, Bald Eagle Trout Tournament, Bennett’s Valley Rod and Gun Club, Burnside Sportsmen, Glen Richey Sportsmen, Cooper Township Sportsmen, Goshen Sportsmen, Mosquito Creek Sportsmen, PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, Port Matilda Sportsmen, Susquehanna Rod and Gun Club, Clearfield Thunderbirds, Chapter 7 NWTF, and Three Point Sportsmen.
For more information about the Derby or Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Assocation, contact Frank Josefik Jr. at 577-2194.