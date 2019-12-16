Cambria County farmer elected to PA Farm Bureau State Board of Directors

PATTON — Cambria County farmer Tommy Nagle has been elected as a new member of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s State Board of Directors representing District 12, which includes farmers from Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana Counties.
“I believe that we are at a pivotal time in agriculture with a lot of uncertainty in farming, especially with a challenging ag economy,” said Tommy Nagle. “I’m interested in promoting agriculture and having conversations with people about what we do as farmers to produce food for consumers and talking with them about any questions or concerns they have about production agriculture.”
Nagle raises angus beef cattle and grows grains on his family farm in Patton. He has been serving as Cambria County Farm Bureau president since 2011 and has also held the roles of county Farm Bureau vice president and policy development chair.
Nagle and his wife, Tracey, won PFB’s Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award in 2013. The award honors the farm couple or individual between the ages of 18 and 35 who have demonstrated outstanding farming and leadership achievements.
“I’m interested in promoting agriculture education efforts aimed specifically at high school and college kids,” added Nagle. “Farm Bureau does a great job reaching out to students through early education and middle school, but I think we can do a better job reaching out to young people who will soon be making food purchasing decisions.”
Nagle was nominated by caucuses of county Farm Bureaus in the 12th district and approved by Farm Bureau voting delegates during PFB’s 69th Annual Meeting in Hershey.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to be working with members of PFB’s state board of directors and am proud to represent farmers from Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana counties, who elected me to the state board,” concluded Nagle.
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is the state’s largest farm organization, representing farms of every size and commodity across Pennsylvania.