UNIVERSITY PARK — The 4-H Youth Building at Ag Progress Days will be brimming with new activities designed to excite kids of all ages, according to organizers in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, who said many of the displays will highlight animal science projects.
The 4-H Youth Building is located behind the Family Room on Main Street between West Eighth and West Ninth streets. Children can learn how to get involved with 4-H while experiencing activities, demonstrations and other 4-H programs, noted Jeanette Stackhouse, 4-H education program associate and teen program manager for Penn State Extension.
“4-H serves as a pathway to the future, with many of its alumni going on to have a career or hobbies that are connected to their time in 4-H,” she said. “We are excited to showcase what 4-H has to offer during Ag Progress Days.”
A special presentation will take place Wednesday, Aug. 14, when the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association will have live rabbits and demonstrations. Exhibits and exhibitors at the Youth Building during all three days of the expo will include the following:
- Pennsylvania 4-H. Learn about the state 4-H program and participate in an animal science activity.
- Good Time 4-H Club/Embryology lesson. See the process of hatching eggs through storyboards.
- Critters Inc. Poultry 4-H Club. Chickens and ducks will be on display, and 4-H members will be on hand to talk about state and national event opportunities.
- Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Promotion Services Inc. Meet local and state dairy royalty and test your knowledge on dairy and nutrition. Spin the wheel for dairy info, facts and goodies.
- Penn State Department of Plant Pathology and Environmental Microbiology. Kids and families can take part in hands-on exploration of diseased plants and forest and edible fungi using magnifying glasses and microscopes.
- “Animal Tales” Storytime. Aimed at children ages 3-10, stories will be read several times every day: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Pennsylvania 4-H Store will be open all three days, selling apparel and accessories to help visitors show their 4-H pride.
Other Ag Progress Days attractions for youth and families will take place throughout the grounds:
- Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center exhibit. Located near the 4-H Youth Building, this exhibit will feature live animals and presentations on wildlife including turtles, birds of prey, snakes, amphibians and insects.
- Butterfly tent. Visitors can walk through a large outdoor screen house with informational displays and live butterflies. The Penn State Department of Entomology sponsors this exhibit, located outside the 4-H Youth Building.
- At the Kids’ Climb, on Main Street near the Equine Exhibits Building, children can don safety equipment and harnesses and climb a tree like a professional arborist.
- Hands-on exhibits in the Pasto Agricultural Museum, on East Tenth Street across from the red barn, will give visitors a glimpse into farm and rural life before the widespread use of electricity and gas-powered equipment.
- Demonstrations on healthy eating, food safety, first aid and firearm safety will be offered at the Family Room building on Main Street.
- Visitors can get “lost” in A-Maze-N-Corn, outside the Joseph D. Harrington Crops, Soils, and Conservation Building, at the end of East Fifth Street. This corn maze is accessible for wheelchairs and baby strollers.
- Miniature horses, draft horses and other breeds will be among the demonstrations at the Equine Experience, at the top of Main Street.
Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 14; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and Facebook users can find the event by searching @AgProgressDays.