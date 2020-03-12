CURWENSVILLE — Members of the Anderson Creek Watershed are seeking assistance from the community to support the local Pick Up Pennsylvania Project will be held on Sunday, April 19 from 1-5 p.m.
Pick up Pennsylvania is a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful supporting the Great America Clean Up Initiative.
“We are seeking volunteers to help with our clean-up project” said Karen Belin, Project Coordinator. “We plan to clean up the six mile section of Greenville Pike in Pike and Bloom Townships near Curwensville, better known as Anderson Creek Hill,” she continued. If anyone is interested in joining the clean-up endeavors, call Karen Belin at 236-2572.
An accurate count is needed in order to have enough supplies such as gloves and bags for everyone involved. Scout groups, local clubs and organizations and individuals are all welcome to join us in our efforts.
“This is a great opportunity for you to make a difference in helping to clean up our community,” said Belin. Last year, volunteers removed more than six million pounds of trash and recyclables to keep Pennsylvania beautiful.
The mission of the Anderson Creek Watershed Association is to promote the restoration and enhancement of the natural resources within Anderson Creek Watershed. Cleaning up the area around the watershed will help us to improve the water quality of the watershed