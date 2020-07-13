ROCKTON — Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club in Rockton held its annual fishing derby on June 27.
The overall winner was Sam Wilkinson with an 18.25-inch largemouth bass. Age bracket winners were:
4 and under –Savanah Ellis
5 and 6 –Grayson McCoy
7 and 8 –Joshua Chimenti, Roman Wagner
9 and 10 –Easton Maines
11 and 12 –Benjamin Chimenti
Bicycle winners were Anna Straub, Autumn Straub, Tucker Bakaysa, Jack Shuler, Giavanni Vitorelli, Ally Gibson, Xavier Stewart, Kennedy Ellis, Easton Maines and Hunter Franz.
The club would like to thank all of the participants and hope to see everyone again next year.