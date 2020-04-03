Grab your phone or your camera and hit us with your best shot in the ninth annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest: Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna.
The open and free photo contest offers individuals of all ages and ability levels an opportunity to go outside, explore, and capture—via photography—the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the Susquehanna Greenway.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners in each category: river towns, landscapes, Susquehanna adventures, and wildlife. Winning images will be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region of Pennsylvania.
“SGP seeks to inspire and celebrate the connections that are shared between our communities and the Susquehanna River,” said Executive Director Corey Ellison.
“Our annual photo contest provides one way of fostering this connection by encouraging people to get out on the Greenway and explore the Susquehanna through a camera lens. Plus, with the current COVID-19 situation, it’s a great solo activity to pass the time outdoors and get that little shot of nature we could all use right now,” he said.
The deadline for submissions is June 30. Eligible participants can visit the website, susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest, to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories. Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.
The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore.