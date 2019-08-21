AUSTIN — Summer isn’t over yet! Get outdoors this weekend with a program at Sinnemahoning State Park.
Fly Fishing for Beginners will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3—5 p.m.Have you ever watched a fly fisherman execute a graceful cast and wished that you could do the same? Join fly-fishing enthusiasts from the God’s Country Chapter of Trout Unlimited for a program on the basics of this elegant sport.
Learn about fly rods, reels, line, flies and the techniques used, then practice your new skills in the waters of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek. The program is free. Tackle is provided. No license is necessary. The program is intended for adults and older children. Group size limited. Pre-registration required by Thursday, Aug. 22. Those participating should meet at 40 Maples Day Use Area.
Austin Dam Disaster will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7:30-9 p.m. Participants will learn the story of the Austin Dam that broke in September 1911, flooding most of the town and claiming more than
70 lives. Who built it? Why did it break? And why are the ruins still there? Brief campground talk followed by one-hour movie, “The Austin Disaster, 1911: A Chronicle of Human Character”, produced by Gale Largey and narrated by Willie Nelson. Participants should meet at campground’s Amphitheater. In event of rain, the program and the movie will be held indoors in the Wildlife Center classroom. All are welcome to attend.
Pontoon boat tours, Sunday, Aug. 25, 10:30-11:45 a.m. and noon to 1:15 p.m. Participants may view herons, kingfishers, turtles, eagles and other wildlife while learning about the aquatic habitats that support them, on this relaxing and informative tour of the George B. Stevenson reservoir. The program is free, but donations are requested. The group size is limited. Pre-registration is recommended. Wildlife sightings are not
guaranteed. Participants should meet at the boat launch of the Lake Day Use Area.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information about any of this weekend’s programs, visit the The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those that need an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.