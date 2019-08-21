HOUTZDALE — A small group of parents of sixth grade students expressed their concern about possible limitations to their children’s education.
At Monday’s Moshannon Valley School Board meeting, a spokesperson for four parents said they do not agree with the board’s recent decision not to replace a retired sixth grade instructor.
Students from that previous fourth classroom have been consolidated into the remaining three classes with each having an average of 23 students.
“We don’t believe it will benefit our children. We want Moshannon Valley to be a leader and provide the best education for our children. We don’t believe enrollment should determine the number of teachers, rather it should be based on need,” the parent said, adding she believes there are some students that struggle and others with behavior issues that will require additional attention from the teacher, therefore taking individualized instruction time away from other students.
The mother said she believes what a student learns during sixth grade plays a direct role in whether they have a positive experience in high school and said she is unsure if a class of that size would allow students to learn what they need to allow them to succeed.
“If you are not going to fill the position, at least take measures to monitor the situation. How will you measure changes, successes and failures?” she asked.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger thanked the parents for attending the meeting and expressing their concerns. He said the board has opted not to fill the position because directors believe it is best for the district’s long-term financial well-being. He said each of the district’s teachers represents an investment of more than $3 million during their tenure.
“We don’t want to get to the place where we have to furlough teachers, if it can be avoided,” Dr. Zesiger explained.
He said a similar situation occurred in kindergarten several years ago when the number of instructors was reduced from four to three. He said the district’s administration at that time, as they will now, kept a careful watch on the situation and made adjustments to address any needs that arose from the change.
Dr. Zesiger encouraged the parents to remain informed about the situation and to immediately contact the elementary principal if there are any concerns.
“Don’t hesitate to let us know any data points that the district can use to make decisions as we move forward,” he said.