Clearfield County Commissioners were briefed on plans for the upcoming Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority’s annual fall electronics recycling and household hazardous waste collection event. The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Clearfield County Jail at 115 21st St., Clearfield.
Director Jodi Brennan said electronics items to be accepted include televisions, monitors, computer towers and components such as keyboards, mice and speakers, printers, copiers, FAX machines, scanners, audio, stereo and video equipment, DVD and VCR players, telephones and answering machines and any electronics with a circuit board or card.
Household hazardous waste that can be collected includes oil-based paint and stain, paint thinners, household cleaners, degreasers, car care products, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders, florescent lamps, batteries and antifreeze.
There will be a cost per pound. Televisions, monitors, computer towers and peripherals are 60 cents per pound. All other electronic waste is 40 cents per pound. Household hazardous waste is 78 cents per pound. Universal waste such as fluorescent bulbs and batteries are $1.48 per pound.
Payment is due when the items are delivered at the event.
Registration is required. To register call 1-866-815-0016 or online at www.ecsr.net by selecting the recycling services tab at the top of the page and then choosing event registration.
Commissioners encouraged residents to recycle their electronics and household hazardous waste items at the event.
“This is a very important event. We encourage residents to take advantage of getting rid of their items legally,” Chairman John Sobel said.
Brennan said the authority is aware the cost for heavier items such as console televisions is costly for many residents. Although state law requires manufacturers of televisions and computers to offer free recycling service for television and computers, there is no free service available in Clearfield County and counties who previously received free recycling for those types of items no longer do, Brennan told the commissioners.
“Unfortunately that is not the case in Clearfield County. We are forced to use a recycler who does charge for the service.”
Brennan said the event is an excellent way for residents to dispose of items that may be accumulating in their basements or garages because their household waste hauler is not able to dispose of them.
“We are encouraging residents to do the right thing and dispose of their items at the event rather than down over a bank somewhere,” she said.
Brennan said the department sponsors spring and fall collections targeting electronics and household hazardous items because often times the events are the only legal way for residents to dispose of these types of items.
Clearfield County Community Development Specialist reported the county’s solid waste department gets calls nearly every day from residents who want to know how to dispose of their unwanted or broken electronics or hazardous household items.