CURWENSVILLE — Registered voters in Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Ferguson, Greenwood, Penn and Pike townships will be choosing five candidates to fill seats on Curwensville Area School Board in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
Eight candidates — a mix of newcomers, incumbents and former board members — will vie for the four-year director positions. They are Beth Caldwell, Robert E. Deluccia, Nicholas S. Kolesar, Melissa Maines-Sopic, Laura Marie Pentz, Lois A. Richards, Carrie A. Warren and Gary Witherow. All cross-filed with the exception of Republicans Caldwell and Pentz.
The Progress contacted all of the candidates listed on the ballot and asked each of them to provide a paragraph stating why they are running to serve on the board. Caldwell did not respond to the request.
Deluccia: “Having served our community as a past school board member, I feel I have first hand knowledge of the needs of our student body as well as the taxpayers of the district. We must provide an education that prepares our graduates for vocational field jobs as well as academic positions. This must be done within the cost-efficient means.”
Kolesar: “My platform is simple. I am running for school director to help provide a supportive and safe environment where individuals can grow to be their best selves. I believe my recent educational experiences, career background focused on saving energy and cutting off financial inefficiencies, and willingness to dig into numbers and question the status quo will give me a unique voice that is needed in this role. I have no preset agenda other than to give back to the community and use my strengths and abilities to ensure our students and educators have the support and tools they need to succeed while at Curwensville Area School District and into the future. I am a 2011 graduate of CAHS and received two Bachelor degrees from Penn State in 2016 in energy engineering and energy business and finance. I live in Curwensville with my wife, Emily (CAHS 2010), my daughter Ella (CAHS 2036) and supportive family and community nearby.”
Maines-Sopic: “As a current director of the Curwensville Area School Board, my main priority has and always will be the students and putting their needs first. I am committed to providing our students the best opportunities. What is best for one student may not be the best for all. I have an extensive background in thinking outside of the box and creating solutions, no matter how big or small. During my current term, I have been able to learn our district’s greatest strengths as well as our district’s greatest needs. I have experience working with students, parents, teachers, administrators and volunteer for many community organizations. With your consideration I will continue using these experiences to work hard for the needs of of our students, building the school district and serving the community.”
Pentz: “I am running for the position of director on the school board because I feel strongly about the value of living in a community like Curwensville and the need for a valuable public education system. I have no ulterior motives, conflicts of interest, or personal agenda for wanting to pursue this position. I do, however, have years of volunteer experience, as well as professional experience that gives me an indispensable understanding of governmental standards, administrative policies, and fiscal responsibility. I respect our teachers and administration, but am not afraid to advocate my point of observation on issues. I will bring an impartial perspective to the decision-making process and am committed to what is in the best interest of the students and the continued success of the district. Thank you for your consideration this election.”
Richards: “For a number of years now, I have been hoping to run for Curwensville School Board, but something has always gotten in the way. I have two main reasons for running. First, I have four grandchildren in the district and another one starting in a couple of years, and they, as well as all the students of Curwensville Area School District, deserve the same great education that my three children received. Second, I have recently retired after having been an educator for more than 30 years, both of elementary and secondary students, a career and technical administrator, and finally a consultant, but I’ve also been a Curwensville taxpayer for 44 years and have concern for our taxes. However, because of my experience, I understand that costs of education do go up. In addition, state mandates are often unfunded so the district must pick up the additional costs. School directors must be fiscally responsible, yet at the same time, do everything they can for the children. I would appreciate the voters’ support, and I will promise to do my best for the children and staff of the district, as well as the taxpayers.”
Warren:I “I believe my life personifies the TIDE mission statement –Together –Inspiring Dedication to Excellence. As a life-long member of this community, I have walked the hallways of the school as a student, graduating in 1996, a former school employee, a mother of two Curwensville school-age kids, and now a mother of a Curwensville graduate. Today, I work alongside countless community members in volunteer positions for a variety of extra-curricular booster clubs at Curwensville to accomplish a common goal. Currently, I am employed at Core Psychiatric & Psychological Services as a therapeutic support staff. My position has offered me the benefit of working in various schools, preschools, and homes across the county working with children of various ages and their families. Each day I see how various groups make their institutions function. From these experiences, I have been inspired on how we can enhance Curwensville Area schools to a higher level, an even healthier place for our children. I place a special value on the education of children academically, socially, and emotionally. My work experience and training in child development and behavior development would be an asset for the board in making decisions for the welfare of all children in Curwensville. With a growing demand of families from hard places, our school board must be equipped with members who understand the current demands of our society. I would appreciate your vote in the upcoming election”
Witherow: “My interest in running for the Curwensville School Board involves two issues. Number one, I believe we must provide a curriculum that is diverse and meets the needs of all students. Secondly I feel the property taxpayers of our district need all that can be done to run a cost-efficient school.”