HARRISBURG — The Wolf Administration will invest $3.5 million in students and young adults to provide job training and work experiences that will increase their skills and strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce, Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak announced recently.
“Pennsylvania employers need skilled workers to help them succeed and thrive,” said Secretary Oleksiak. “The State/Local Internship Program creates a diverse and job-ready talent pool for employers, while providing students with career experience as they prepare to enter the workforce.”
L&I will provide $3.5 million in grants from State/Local Internship Program funds is to local workforce development boards. These programs provide eight-week, full-time, paid work experiences to young adults between the age of 16 and 24 in a variety of industries including manufacturing, health care, logistics/ transportation, information technology and business services. The 2020 SLIP will operate for eight-weeks between May 1 and Aug. 28, 2020.
“Last year the commonwealth funded SLIP, which helped place more than 1,128 youth and young adults in summer internships at 657 worksites across Pennsylvania,” Oleksiak added. “These partnerships provide participating interns with the crucial first work experience that helps develop the job skills they need for future employment success.”
The grant funding to encourage job training opportunities supports Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart initiative to create the strongest workforce in the nation. The governor secured $70 million for PAsmart over two years, including $40 million for science and technology education and $30 million for apprenticeships and job training programs.
The 2020 SLIP is funded 100 percent through federal money made available from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. LWDBs are encouraged to apply for SLIP funding. Businesses or other entities interested in in applying must submit applications through their LWDBs.
Additional details and the grant application can be found on L&I’s website. The deadline to apply is Jan. 3, 2020.
For more information about pursuing an education and career in Pennsylvania at any stage of life, visit PAsmart.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.