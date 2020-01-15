CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Samantha Wisor of Clearfield was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2019. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
