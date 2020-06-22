CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Samantha Wisor of Clearfield was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for spring 2020.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University was founded in 1887 and is an accredited, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
