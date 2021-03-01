WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
- John Oberlin of DuBois
- Kaleigh Taylor of Osceola Mills
- Victoria Ireland of Clearfield
- Daniele Francisko of Curwensville
- Gage Coudriet of Philipsburg
Wilkes University, founded in 1933, is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs. In addition to 45 majors, Wilkes offers 24 Master’s degree programs and five doctoral/terminal degree programs, including the doctor of philosophy in nursing, doctor of nursing practice, doctor of education, doctor of pharmacy, and master of fine arts in creative writing. Learn more at www.wilkes.edu.