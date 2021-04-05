NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College will host an in-person spring open house for high school students and potential transfer students on Saturday, April 24.
The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is open to high school juniors, senior and students already enrolled in college who are considering transferring to Westminster. Guests will be able to tour the Westminster campus in person, talk with faculty and students about academic and student life, and learn about scholarship and financial aid options.
Students and their families can check-in from 9 to 9:30 a.m. A combined faculty fair and resource fair—Titan Showcase—will run from 9 to 9:50 a.m. An admissions and financial aid session will be held from 10:05 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a student panel from 10:30 to 11 a.m. A campus tour and a grab-and-go lunch will round out the open house experience.
While on-campus visits have resumed, the Westminster College campus continues to follow health and safety protocols. Masks and physical distancing measures are required while on campus.
For more information about Westminster College or to register for the open house, visit www.westminster.edu/openhouse or call (724) 946-7100.