Zachary J. McDowell, M.D., a 2004 graduate of West Branch High School, has distinguished himself in the medical field.
He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine with a urology residency from Baylor College of Medicine.
He was chosen for a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery and urologic oncology at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. He studied under world renowned robotic surgeon Dr. James Porter.
McDowell has been recognized as having performed the first urologic surgery with the DaVinci single port system in the state of Washington. He is involved with global medicine, written textbook chapters and has had abstracts and surgical videos presented at national conferences.
Having completed his fellowship he will be joining Arizona Urology Specialists with a specialty in robotic surgery. McDowell, his wife Hannah, and beloved Barkley will make their home in Phoenix.
Zachary is the son of Mark McDowell and Mary Rushrock. He is the grandson of Anita McDowell and the late Don McDowell.