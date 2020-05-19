ALLPORT — The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy works with teachers statewide to give students a better understanding of personal finance decision-making, to improve our children’s future and this country’s economic prosperity.
Schools across Pennsylvania competed in the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy’s Stock Market Challenge, from the world leader in financial simulations, Stock-Trak. First National Bank & Weis Markets sponsored all statewide competitions. Teams of students each managed a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds and made buying and trading decisions based on the stock market. The students who traded and finished the competition with the most money won.
West Branch Middle School ranked in the top ten in the middle school statewide division for the spring 2020 competition. The winning student was Xavier Coudriet. He worked under the guidance of teacher Joe Matson. Matson shared, “I feel that the stock market challenge is as authentic and genuine a learning experience that is available to our students and I applaud your efforts in making this happen.”