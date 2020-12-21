INDIANA — Students from Clearfield County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu/news-events/news/
Provost Scholars from this area include:
- Clearfield: Paige R. Mikesell
- Coalport: Riley Paige Gabrielson
- Curwensville: MacKenzie A. Anderson, Camryn Richards, Katherine O. Tonelli
- Dubois: Alexa Alker, Dominic Patrick Umbaugh
- Houtzdale: Karly Christine Sherkel
- Morrisdale: Brady L. Reitz
- Osceola Mills: Mackenzie Podliski
- Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar
- Westover: Josie Don McKee