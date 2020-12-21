INDIANA — Students from Clearfield County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu/news-events/news/

Provost Scholars from this area include:

  • Clearfield: Paige R. Mikesell
  • Coalport: Riley Paige Gabrielson
  • Curwensville: MacKenzie A. Anderson, Camryn Richards, Katherine O. Tonelli
  • Dubois: Alexa Alker, Dominic Patrick Umbaugh
  • Houtzdale: Karly Christine Sherkel
  • Morrisdale: Brady L. Reitz
  • Osceola Mills: Mackenzie Podliski
  • Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar
  • Westover: Josie Don McKee

