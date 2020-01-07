SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list:
Allyson Andrulonis, DuBois; Andrea Bankovich, DuBois; Meizhen Belko, Philipsburg; Megan Betton, DuBois; Alyssa Bittner, DuBois; Autumn Blommen, Brockway; Andrew Boyle, DuBois; Bojay Buriak, DuBois; McKenzie Campbell, Ramey; Courtney Chandler, DuBois; Mikala Claar, Morrisdale; Amber Corbeil, Reynoldsville; Katelyn Cristini, DuBois; Chelsea DeSalve, DuBois; Tyler Dixon, Osceola Mills; Leah Fox, DuBois; Jordan Frano, DuBois; Kristen Graham, Philipsburg; Keneisha Gustafson, Coalport; Tarra Hauser, Cherry Tree; Haylee Hayward, Osceola Mills; Ally Hertlein, Woodland; Kristen Hewitt, Coalport; Julie Hnat, DuBois; Nicholas Hoover, DuBois; Alyssa Huckestein, DuBois; Trey Kalke, Morrisdale; Scot King, Reynoldsville; Mikaila Leonard, Reynoldsville; Jeremy Magnetti, Smoke Run; Shane Marshall, DuBois; Lindsay Mulhollen, La Jose; Cassidy Patterson, Hastings; Samantha Prave, Brockway; Mikayla Puzzuto, Curwensville; Noah Quick, West Decatur; Tess Randolph, Houtzdale, Brock Ruth, DuBois; Joshua Salada, Brockway; Michael Shimmel, Philipsburg; Tyler Singer, Philipsburg; Kaleb Stevens, DuBois; Austin Straw, West Decatur; Bayley Strouse, Sykesville. Montgomery Tew, Osceola Mills; Andrew Trunzo, Brockway; Kaycee Vanchure, DuBois; Samantha Vida, DuBois; Samantha Ward, Brockport; Kalee Wayne, DuBois; Haley Woodward, DuBois.
