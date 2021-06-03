LATROBE — Six-hundred fifty-seven students were named to the Dean’s List of Saint Vincent College for the spring 2021 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, Vice President for Academic Affairs. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The hometowns of members of the Dean’s List represented 19 states and six foreign countries including Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Argentina, The Bahamas, Bolivia, China, Hungary and Italy.
Students are listed according to their hometown residence.
- DuBois — Maia Cogley, Hannah Miller, Rachel Miller
- Grampian — Madison Weber