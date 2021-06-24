SELINSGROVE — Jocelyn Keller of Curwensville was honored with the Certificate of Merit, Psychology Award at Susquehanna University’s annual student awards luncheon, held each May in the days leading up to commencement.
This award is presented in recognition of students’ interest in psychology, dedication to research, intellectual curiosity, and willingness to put forth the extra effort so vital to success.
Keller majored in psychology at Susquehanna, and is a graduate of Curwensville Area High School.
