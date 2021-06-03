SMITHMILL — Keena Lorrine Stover of Smithmill has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first and second year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than ten percent of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
Stover is married to Jonathan Stover, and has five children, Bryelle, MaKayla, Jayce, Amaya and Eliannah.
Stover is the daughter of Randy Wilson and Lorrine and Dave Akers. She is employed full time in the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office.