SOCIAL - Clearfield native takes command of U.S. Army Reserve unit

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Lieutenant Colonel Crystal Lauver Provencher, 39, formerly of Clearfield, took command of the U.S. Army Reserve 478th Engineer Battalion at Fort Thomas, Ky. on May 15.
Provencher serves as the senior officer, responsible for more than 630 soldiers to conduct mobility, counter mobility, survivability, general engineering, and expeditionary deployment operations. Provencher currently resides in Phenix City, Ala., where she is employed full-time as a contract specialist for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command – Fort Benning office.
Crystal is a 1998 graduate of Clearfield Area High School. Her continuing education includes the U.S. Army Basic Training and Motor Transport Operator School (1998); Brigham Young University – Hawaii (2002, BS –Biology, Cum Laude); University of Hawaii Army ROTC (2002 –Distinguished Graduate); U.S. Army Engineer Officer Basic Course (2004, Distinguished Graduate); Capella University (2010, MS – Leadership); U.S. Army Engineer Captain’s Career Course (2012); U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (2015, Top 20%); and Defense Acquisition University (Certifications in Contracting and Purchasing). Her awards include the Bronze Star Medal (2), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (6), Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” device and silver hourglass, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, and Driver’s Badge.
Provencher’s previous duty assignments include Operations Officer and senior Engineer Officer for the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (Los Angeles, Calif. and Varpalota, Hungary); Assistant Professor of Military Science (University of Missouri – Kansas City, Columbus State University, Texas A&M University – Killeen, Park University); Company Commander, 955th Engineer Company (Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Volcancillo, El Salvador; and Baghdad, Iraq); Support Platoon Leader, 458th Engineer Battalion (Johnstown and Baghdad, Iraq); heavy equipment operator, 411th Engineer Battalion (Fort Shafter, Hawaii) and Alaskan Road Project (Ketchikan, Alaska); and motor transport operator, 629th Transportation Company (Clearfield).
Provencher is the daughter of Gary and Carol Lauver, and the granddaughter of the late Samuel and Arnoldine Copenhaver and the late Eddie and Berdie Lauver, all of Clearfield. She is married to Maj. Michael Provencher and they have two children, Madeleine and Gabriel.