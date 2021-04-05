SLIPPERY ROCK — It doesn’t take a modern-day Albert Einstein to understand the timeliness or gravity of “The Theory of Relativity,” which is the title of a musical that will be performed by the Musical Theatre Society at Slippery Rock University and streamed online, April 15-17. The student-run organization’s annual musical, written by composer Neil Bartram and based on the book by author Brian Hill, will be performed virtually and the theme is directly related to what most college students are encountering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating in the play is local student Jeremy Magnetti, music director, who is a sophomore mid-level mathematics major from Smoke Run.
Fourteen students from MTS, including 11 cast members, are participating in the production. People can purchase tickets through the website ShowTix4U and watch a recording of the musical online at 8 p.m. on April 15, 16 or 17. Cost is $12.04 for the general public per viewing and $7.21 for SRU students per viewing.
Typically, MTS does either two cabarets per semester or one large-scale musical production. During the pandemic they’ve done smaller-scale performances on social media, but “The Theory of Relativity” is MTS’s main production for the spring semester.
More information about MTS is available on CORE, SRU’s online platform for student organizations.
