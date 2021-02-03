LORETTO — Saint Francis University has announced that SFU Science Outreach Center will again host the Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition for 2021.
The competitions, held virtually, will offer cash prizes and certificates for first, second, third, and fourth place in each category. Certificates are awarded for honorable mentions in each category. The winning posters from the Pennsylvania Competition are submitted to the National Statistics Poster Competition.
Posters must be submitted electronically by midnight on Friday, March 12.
A statistics poster is a display containing graphs that summarize data, provide different points of view, and answer some questions (or questions) about the data.
All students in grades K-12 in Pennsylvania are eligible to participate. Entries will be judged in four grade level categories: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. The registration/submission form is open from Feb. 1 to March 12. Winners will be announced in April 2021.
Judging will take place in March 2021. All decisions by the judges are final. To be involved with judging of the PA Statistics Poster Competition please contact the Science Outreach Center.
Monetary prizes will be awarded: first place, $96; second place, $72; third place, $48; fourth place, $24.
Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition winners will also be submitted to the National Statistics Poster Competition, which is coordinated by the American Statistical Association.
Learn more at francis.edu/PAStatPoster