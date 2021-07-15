LORETTO — Based on its excellence in four distinctions –engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes –Saint Francis University was recently honored as both a “Catholic College of Distinction” and a “College of Distinction” for the 2021-2022 school year. Saint Francis University is proud to be considered one of the teaching-centered colleges that make up the fabric of the American educational system.
SFU is especially proud to be considered a “Catholic College of Distinction” because it reflects the University’s focus on integrating its Catholic-Franciscan mission into the framework of the institution. The very foundation of said mission is guided through the Goals of Franciscan Higher Education.
Four Saint Francis University fields of study have once again been recognized for their excellent programs by the national Colleges of Distinction organization for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The university was further recognized by this resource for excellent programming in four fields of study: Business, Education, Engineering, and Nursing. These programs have “Field of Study” badges to recognize their innovative leadership in higher education. Those who have received this honor have proved themselves after a comprehensive vetting for such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, and track record for success.
Additionally, the university was recognized for exceptional career development.
Career services at Saint Francis excels at meeting students’ career needs through individual sessions, workshops, job fairs, and networking events. The University also outpaces other institutions by placing students in internships and connecting them with alumni mentors who can further engage them in their career development process.