LORETTO — Registration is now open to the 2021 “STEAM Summer Academies” at Saint Francis University.
The STEAM Summer Academies are one-week immersive programs in chemistry, engineering, pre-med, and psychology for high school students who are currently in grades 10 and 11 and are at least 15 years old.
Academies will be held the week of June 20 –25. Program Fee is $500 and includes all instruction materials and room and board on campus. Limited Financial Aid is available.
This year the following academies are being offered:
- Chemistry Exploration Academy
- Environmental Engineering Design Academy
- Pre-Med Academy
- Psychology and Neuroscience Academy
Participants will be offered a $2,000 per year scholarship (for up to four years) if they choose to enroll as a full time SFU student within two years of their high school graduation.
Learn more and apply today through April 1st at https://www.francis.edu/stem-summer-academies/