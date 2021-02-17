TEANECK, N.J. — Elizabeth Scalzo of Philipsburg, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2020 semester.
To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).
