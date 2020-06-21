LATROBE — Eight hundred one students were named to the Dean’s List of Saint Vincent College for the spring 2020 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The hometowns of members of the Dean’s List represented 21 states and three foreign countries, including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., China, Hungary, and Venezuela.
Students are listed according to their hometown residence.
- DuBois — Hannah Miller
- Falls Creek — Riley Assalone
- West Decatur — Riley Phillips