LATROBE — Six-hundred sixty-five students were named to the Dean’s List of Saint Vincent College for the fall 2020 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, Vice President for Academic Affairs. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The hometowns of members of the Dean’s List represented 18 states and five foreign countries including Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Argentina, The Bahamas, China, Hungary and Italy.
Local students on the list include:
- DuBois — Maia Cogley, Hannah Miller, Rachel Miller
- Falls Creek — Riley Assalone
- Hillsdale — Giovanni Scott