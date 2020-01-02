LATROBE — Six-hundred twenty-one students were named to the Dean’s List of Saint Vincent College for the fall 2019 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, Vice President for Academic Affairs. I
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The hometowns of members of the Dean’s List represented 20 states and four foreign countries including Alaska, California, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Brazil, China, Hungary and Venezuela.
Students from Clearfield County include:
- DUBOIS — Hannah Miller
- GRAMPIAN — Madison Weber