LORETTO — More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the Fall 2019 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s.
Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
- Dayna DeSalve, Dubois, President’s
- Courtney Caldwell, Grampian, Dean’s
- Jordan Frank, Dubois, Dean’s
- Mary Maguire, Morrisdale, Dean’s
- Adeline McCafferty, Philipsburg, Dean’s
- Kara Mooney, Irvona, Dean’s
- Hailey Prestash, Philipsburg, Dean’s
- Brianne Shearer, Grampian, Dean’s
- Melanie Stephens, Clearfield, Dean’s
Saint Francis University in Loretto is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.