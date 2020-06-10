LORETTO — The Saint Francis University academies for high school students will be going online this summer for the utmost safety of students, faculty and staff. Registration is open for the following academies:
Biology of Cancer and Cancer Research Virtual Academy –July 5 –16
In this course, one will learn the basic causes of cancer from lifestyle and genetics down to the cellular level in humans and our furry pets. In addition, students will learn through virtual labs the current molecular biology techniques used to study cancer as well as new cancer treatments.
Exciting Chemistry Virtual Academy –July 26 –31
Chemistry is everywhere and chemistry will take you anywhere you want to go. We want to show you the exciting options you will have for your career if you know chemistry and the critical thinking that comes along with getting a chemistry degree. While virtual, we will provide you with the expertise, directions, and resources to perform chemistry activities at home. We will discuss the activities and tie them into important chemistry topics and careers. Each day you will learn how chemistry is used to solve problems in the environment, forensics, healthcare, and nanochemistry. You will have the opportunity to meet Saint Francis Chemistry graduates working in research, government, and other surprising careers.
Find Your Voice Virtual Academy –July 26 –31
Everyone has something to say--including you--but not everyone is heard. To ensure that others truly listen to your ideas, you must present yourself as someone worth listening to: credible, competent, and knowledgeable. You must also express yourself with clarity and conviction to persuade audiences to accept and ultimately act upon your ideas. While virtual, you will learn how to use the tools and techniques of professional speakers and writers to speak and write effectively about topics that matter to you. In short, you will find your voice--and learn to use it well.
The fee for each virtual academy is $249. Students will receive an intriguing virtual learning experience and earn two college credits at the completion of the academy, all from the safety of your own home!
For more information regarding these academies, go to www.francis.edu/Academies