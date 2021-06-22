LORETTO — Students applying for admission to Saint Francis University may do so “test-optional” for most of its programs.
The change allows undergraduate applicants to choose whether or not to include standardized test scores as part of their application. The policy of no longer requiring ACT or SAT scores from applicants for most majors is effective for students applying for admission in fall 2022 and seeking academic scholarships. Saint Francis opened its application for admission for fall 2022 in mid-June.
“Our Catholic, Franciscan mission implores us to continue to seek ways to keep a Saint Francis University education accessible to today’s students,” President Father Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D. said. “By making standardized test scores optional in our undergraduate admissions process, we are ensuring tomorrow’s students can focus their college search on selecting the right-fit institution.”
Following a successful pilot study, Saint Francis joins a growing number of institutions that have removed the ACT or SAT as an admission requirement.
“A strong performance in rigorous high school coursework and co-curricular involvement has always been a most important measure in Saint Francis University’s holistic admission review,” says Dr. Bobby Anderson, Associate Dean of Admissions. “The policy change, coupled with recent financial accessibility initiatives, will help deserving students pursue access to higher education and ultimately contribute to the region’s workforce needs. We look forward to helping students focus on realizing how their own gifts and talents can translate into personal success at Saint Francis University and beyond.”
Saint Francis’ holistic admission review will continue to consider academic achievement in conjunction with demonstrated leadership and service activities, application essay, letters of recommendation, and any other information a student wishes to submit for consideration.
The university will continue to require standardized SAT or ACT scores for caveat majors (Accelerated MBA and MHRM, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Physician Assistant Science). Regardless of test score submission, all students are eligible for an academic scholarship based on their application portfolio.