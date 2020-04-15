Remote learning connects PSU DuBois wildlife students with PGC Commissioner

DUBOIS – Students in the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology degree program are used to being remote; but perhaps not in the way that the current COVID-19 pandemic has made learning necessary. While these future conservation professionals are accustomed to life in remote outdoor areas, indoor remote learning is something they now have mastered thanks to dedicated faculty.
Recently, Assistant Teaching Professor of Wildlife Technology Keely Roen took advantage of the current learning landscape to connect her students with a member of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Board of Commissioners. The students joined in a Zoom meeting with Kristen Schnepp-Giger, a wildlife biologist with the National Wild Turkey Federation, who was recently appointed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to the Board of Commissioners.
One of only eight commissioners in the state, Schnepp-Giger is a part of making all regulatory decisions for the Game Commission, including those about about bag limits, seasons, and animal status. She is also a graduate of the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology Program, having earned her associate degree at DuBois in 2004-05, before moving on to complete a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science at Penn State Behrend.
Schnepp-Giger spoke to students about the science and research that goes into making decisions about the management of Pennsylvania’s wildlife species, including white-tailed deer, elk, turkey, and more. Graduates of the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology program aspire to work in fields of conservation where this knowledge will serve them daily.
The exercise Roen planned for this lesson, however, only culminated in the first-hand discussion via Zoom. Prior to that, she worked with Schnepp-Giger to really run her students through their paces, showing them insight into what life as an actual high-profile game manager might be like.
Finding the balance between public education and public satisfaction was a big topic of discussion during the remote interaction. Schnepp-Giger told students that concurrent deer seasons, management of Chronic Wasting Disease, and other areas remain hot-button issues.