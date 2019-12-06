DuBOIS — All members of the community are invited to “Crafts and Cocoa for THON”. Participants will make a holiday wreath for display this winter season. The cost of $40 per person includes all supplies to make the wreath, as well as hot cocoa to enjoy while crafting.
This event is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Hiller Student Union at Penn State DuBois. To register, contact Ann Whyte at auw695@psu.edu or 375-4760.
All proceeds benefit Penn State DuBois for THON. The largest student-run philanthropy in the world, engaging more than 15,000 students across Pennsylvania, THON has raised $157 Million for the Four Diamonds Fund since its inception in 1977. The event’s sole beneficiary, and a leader in the fight against pediatric cancer, the Four Diamonds Fund fills in the funding gaps that insurance leaves for the patients it serves, enabling families to focus on caring for their child. Because of large donors like THON, Penn State Hershey Hospital recruits world-class talent to continue innovative research, and to maintain and expand the state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital.